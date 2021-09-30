Paige VanZant Might Give MMA Another Shot After Going 0-2 In The BKFC

It sounds like Paige VanZant’s time in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship might be nearing an end.

The former UFC fighter is 0-2 since joining the fighting league, and she just honestly doesn't seem cut out for it.

Well, it sounds like she might not fight again and could pivot back to MMA. BKFC president Dave Feldman told MMAFighting.com the following:

We spoke to her management team and honestly it’s up in the air. We’re not 100 percent sure she’ll be back with BKFC. It looks like she will but at the end of the day, if her heart and her passion is she wants to give MMA another shot, we may give her that opportunity. I’m not here to hold anybody back.

Honestly, the BKFC just isn’t for VanZant. It’s that simple. After two fights, she has looked like she wants no part of it.

Why even bother putting her out there again? There’s no point. If she can’t cut it, then she can’t cut it.

Here’s the other thing, VanZant probably has no business fighting in the UFC or any other MMA promotion ever again.

Her UFC career fizzled out with multiple losses, and we have no reason to believe she’ll bounce back.

VanZant can make a ton of money on the internet and through other avenues. She has no reason to get punched in the face for a check.

My advice to her would be to enjoy life after sports! The upside damn sure doesn’t outweigh the downside.