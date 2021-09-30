Psaki Says Biden Administration ‘Would Have Made Progress’ On Covid If Not For Trump

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during Thursday’s press briefing that the White House would have made progress on dealing with the pandemic if it wasn’t for former President Donald Trump.

A reporter asked Psaki about President Joe Biden’s decision to maintain Trump-era policies like Title 42, as well as following through on Trump agenda items like withdrawing from Afghanistan.

“So, look. I could take each one of these – on Afghanistan, the former president struck a deal without the Afghan government that we heard the military convey yesterday, led to the demoralization of the Afghan security forces and the Afghan government,” the press secretary said. “Where he also released 5,000 Taliban fighters into Afghanistan.” (RELATED: ‘Every Day The Clown Show Gets Worse’: Donald Trump Jr. Says Biden Destroyed America ‘In A Mere Few Months’)

Psaki said that Biden’s approach was different than Trump’s because the current president actually ended the war.

“I would say the president took a pretty different approach than that in ending the war the former president did not end – something the American people strongly support,” she added. “A priority for frankly getting out of the war in Afghanistan leaves space for us to spend more time addressing.”

The reporter asked Psaki to address Title 42, a public health order that allows border patrol to expel most migrants due to the pandemic.

“Title 42 is a public health requirement,” Psaki responded. “Because we are in the middle of a pandemic, which by the way, we would have made progress on had the former president actually addressed the pandemic and not suggested people inject bleach.”

“So I think we are in a different place,” she added. “I am happy to discuss more examples. I think people would be hard-pressed to argue that the president has taken any aspect of the former president’s playbook and use it as a model of his own.”