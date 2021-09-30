‘I’ve Never Said This Before’: Ted Cruz Applauds LeBron James Over Vaccines

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz applauded NBA star LeBron James in a tweet Wednesday over James’ stance on vaccines and personal choice.

Cruz initially expressed support for several NBA players who have opted not to take the coronavirus vaccine or at least seem to be unvaccinated given their statements.

“I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac,” Cruz tweeted.

I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

Isaac explained during a Monday press conference he would not be taking the COVID-19 vaccine because he’s already had the virus and argues he has antibodies to protect him. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Responds To NBA Player’s Vaccine Beliefs)

The NBA vaccine mandate does not apply to players, but the organization announced that Wednesday players who miss games because of their vaccination status will not be paid. Approximately 90% of NBA players are vaccinated, according to The Athletic.

James spoke out about the issue Tuesday.

“I can speak about myself, I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their families,” James said, according to CBS Sports. “I know that I was very skeptical about it all, but after doing my research, I felt like it was best suited for not only me, but my friends. That’s why I decided to do it.”

“I don’t talk about other people and what they should do,” he reportedly continued. “I speak for me and my family. That’s what it’s about. We’re talking about individual bodies. We’re not talking about something political, or racism or police brutality. We’re talking about people’s bodies and well being. I don’t think I personally should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and livelihoods.”

Cruz applauded James’ statement, admitting, “I’ve never said this before: I agree with @KingJames.”

Cruz called James “courageous” and called on him to take his support for personal vaccine freedom even further.

3/x @KingJames is being courageous here. With his box-office power, he could be even more courageous—he could SOLVE the problem—by saying: “I stand w/ my fellow players. And I won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.” — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

“With his box-office power, he could be even more courageous – he could SOLVE the problem – by saying: ‘I stand w/ my fellow players. And I won’t play in any arena that bans another NBA player because they make a personal healthcare choice.'”