The View Co-Hosts Lecture LeBron James On His ‘Responsibility’ To Promote COVID-19 Vaccine

The View co-hosts criticized NBA player LeBron James’ refusal to convince other basketball players and their fans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 Wednesday.

James had received the vaccine after conducting research about it, but said that it was not his job to persuade others to take it.

“People look up to him,” co-host Sunny Hostin asserted. “And I was really deeply disappointed that he said that, just because he has such a large platform.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg also criticized James for his stance.

“Well, it’s kind of funny,” she said, “because if it’s not your job, that means that some of those folks that would be coming to see you play are not going to come see you play because they can’t get in! See? So it’s not your job to tell people what to do, but you can suggest that, you know, you’ve figured out that nobody grew a second head or a tail when they got the shot.” (RELATED: ‘I’ve Never Said This Before’: Ted Cruz Applauds LeBron James Over Vaccines)

Co-host Ana Navarro declared that James had an obligation to teach his large fanbase about the vaccine, particularly since he had previously researched about it.

“When you have a public platform, it’s because people love you,” Navarro argued. “And people support you, and people pay to see you, and people tune in to see you. You have a responsibility to those people that made you to share what you know and to try to get them to do the right thing.”

Hostin also claimed that it was James’ duty to encourage others to get vaccinated. “In America, we talk about personal freedoms so much because it is really the foundation of our country, but what we have to realize is that as citizens, you know, we do prioritize individual freedom, but we don’t have the right to harm our colleagues and our colleagues’ families. With that individual freedom comes that great responsibility. So you’re right, LeBron, a healthy life is not greater than another person’s right to a healthy life.”

“I think everyone has they own choice — to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family and things of that nature,” James said Tuesday after announcing he was vaccinated. “I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all but after doing my research. I felt like it was best suited for not only me but for my family and my friends.”

“We’re talking about individuals’ bodies. We’re not talking about something that’s, you know, political or racism or police brutality,” James explained, saying that he doesn’t think he should get “involved.”