Wisconsin Is The Only College Football Team With A Top 10 Defense And A Losing Record

One stat tells you everything you need to know about the pathetic state of Wisconsin’s offense.

According to 247Sports, the Badgers are the only team in the FBS with a top 10 rated defense and a losing record. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. Our defense is top 10 in the country, and our offense is so bad that we’re the only team with our stats that has a losing record.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

As I’ve said many times before and I’ll say again, it’s truly shocking how different we are on the two sides of the ball.

Our defense is insanely impressive and I have complete and total confidence in that unit to get the job done. Against Penn State and Notre Dame, our defense did everything it had to do in order for us to win.

I couldn’t be happier or more impressed.

On the other side of the ball, our offense is so pathetic that I have zero confidence. I don’t believe at all that our offense can score, and I gave up on believing in Graham Mertz during the fourth quarter of the Notre Dame game.

Will Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Be Benched Against Michigan? The Oddsmakers Officially Weigh In https://t.co/7FYU7Vl4K2 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 29, 2021

So, while our defense is out there doing whatever it takes to win, our offense is losing games all by themselves. I would be livid if I was on defense. I would be furious in the locker room.

What more can those guys do? The answer is nothing but we’re still losing.

Graham Mertz has been on DEMON TIME today 18/41

4 INTs

1 Fumble Lost

2 Pick Sixes pic.twitter.com/2JwAAszGM4 — Bets Stats (@betsstats) September 25, 2021

It’s a sad state of affairs in Madison, and I say that as a huge fan.