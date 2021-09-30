Editorial

Wisconsin Is The Only College Football Team With A Top 10 Defense And A Losing Record

Sep 25, 2021; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks off the field after throwing an interception that was run back for a touchdown by Notre Dame as they celebrate in the fourth quarter during their football game Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
One stat tells you everything you need to know about the pathetic state of Wisconsin’s offense.

According to 247Sports, the Badgers are the only team in the FBS with a top 10 rated defense and a losing record. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. Our defense is top 10 in the country, and our offense is so bad that we’re the only team with our stats that has a losing record.

As I’ve said many times before and I’ll say again, it’s truly shocking how different we are on the two sides of the ball.

Our defense is insanely impressive and I have complete and total confidence in that unit to get the job done. Against Penn State and Notre Dame, our defense did everything it had to do in order for us to win.

I couldn’t be happier or more impressed.

 

On the other side of the ball, our offense is so pathetic that I have zero confidence. I don’t believe at all that our offense can score, and I gave up on believing in Graham Mertz during the fourth quarter of the Notre Dame game.

So, while our defense is out there doing whatever it takes to win, our offense is losing games all by themselves. I would be livid if I was on defense. I would be furious in the locker room.

What more can those guys do? The answer is nothing but we’re still losing.

It’s a sad state of affairs in Madison, and I say that as a huge fan.