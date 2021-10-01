Alabama Leads The Latest National Title Odds, Georgia Is Second

Alabama is still the favorite to win the college football national title.

In the latest odds from DraftKings, the Crimson Tide are at 7/4 to win the title, and Georgia is second at 2/1.

Ohio State is at 12/1 and Oregon and Oklahoma are both at 15/1. No other team has odds better than 28/1.

Odds to win @CFBPlayoff via @DraftKings Bama 7/4

Georgia 2/1

OhioSt 12/1

OU, Oregon 15/1

PennSt 28/1

Ole Miss, Notre Dame 40/1

Cincinnati, Iowa, Michigan 50/1

Florida 60/1

Rest of field from Arkansas, Clemson, Texas 75/1 to Wake 300/1 at @ActionNetworkHQhttps://t.co/Cx5E98QSvs — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 28, 2021

Through the first four weeks of the college football season, it’s hard to argue that any team has looked better than Alabama.

They rocked Miami to start the season, earned a very tough road win against Florida and blew out the other two teams they played.

The Crimson Tide have looked awesome through four games.

Georgia is really the only team in the country that looks capable of hanging with Alabama, and the good news for fans is that they’re almost certainly going to meet in the SEC title game.

The rest of the field is pretty much on the outside looking in. There’s a lot of football left to be played, but there’s no doubt in my mind Alabama is the team to ride with.

This is such a great year of college football. For the first time in a long time, it feels like we truly don’t know who will lose to Alabama in the national title game. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 26, 2021

