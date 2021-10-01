Alex Jones Ordered To Pay Damages In Defamation Case From Parents Of Children Murdered In Sandy Hook Massacre

InfoWars founder Alex Jones has lost a defamation lawsuit brought by parents of children killed during the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

According to court documents unsealed Thursday, Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of Travis County, Texas, issued a “judgement by default against” Jones, and ordered the defendants to “pay reasonable attorney’s fees in connection with Plaintiff’s Motion.”

The Huffington Post first reported the default judgements.

SCOOP: A Texas judge has ruled default judgements against Alex Jones and Infowars in two separate Sandy Hook cases. He will now be liable for all damages and a jury will now be convened to determine how much he will owe the plaintiffs. https://t.co/9TOSYkbYhZ — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) September 30, 2021



The plaintiffs, Leonard Pozner and Veronique De La Rosa, brought the case against Jones in 2018 after the radio host allegedly claimed the shooting was a hoax and the parents were hired as crisis actors. The couple’s son, Noah Ponzer, was a victim of the shooting.

The lawsuit said the “conspiracy theory, which has been pushed by InfoWars and Mr. Jones since the day of the shooting, alleges that the Sandy Hook massacre did not happen, or that it was staged by the government and concealed using actors, and that the parents of the victims are participants in a horrifying cover-up.” (RELATED: Supreme Court: Sandy Hook Family Members’ Lawsuit Against Gunmaker Can Move Forward)

Gamble’s ruling castigated both Jones and InfoWars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems, specifically stating that the defendants were “intentionally disobeying” requests made by the court after the Jones and InfoWars failed to hand over court-ordered documents required for discovery. Regarding the defendants’ failure to turn over documents related to the lawsuit, Gamble wrote that Jones showed “flagrant bad faith and disregard” for responsibilities. (RELATED: ‘Day Of The Long Knives:’ Conservatives, Free Speech Advocates Condemn Latest Facebook Bans)

This is not the first defamation case Jones has lost related to comments made on the Sandy Hook Shooting. Jones was ordered to pay $100,000 for Sandy Hook legal fees after losing a defamation case in 2019. In total, 9 families of victims of the Sandy Hook Massacre have brought suits against Jones and InfoWars.

