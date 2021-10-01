Editorial

The Badgers Will Honor Barry Alvarez During The Michigan Game

The Wisconsin Badgers will honor Barry Alvarez this weekend.

During the game against Michigan, the former Wisconsin athletic director and football coach will be honored in front of the packed stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Check out the awesome video for Barry Alvarez Day below.

I know I’ve been down and out a bunch this season on the Badgers as we sit at 1-2, but you’ll never hear me be down and out about Alvarez.

Before Barry arrived, Wisconsin sports were a joke. After he arrived, we’re a national power in football and basketball.

Sure, we’re having a bad season right now, but it doesn’t change our status, which we wouldn’t have without Alvarez.

Now, during one of the biggest games of the year, a packed Camp Randall will take a moment to honor the most important man in the history of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Damn, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit emotional right now.

If for not other reason than Alvarez being in the house, let’s go out and get a win against Michigan!