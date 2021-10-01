The Badgers Will Honor Barry Alvarez During The Michigan Game

The Wisconsin Badgers will honor Barry Alvarez this weekend.

During the game against Michigan, the former Wisconsin athletic director and football coach will be honored in front of the packed stadium.

Check out the awesome video for Barry Alvarez Day below.

We are what we are today because of him Excited to celebrate ‘Barry Alvarez Day’ this Saturday » @BMOHarrisBank pic.twitter.com/wCDAwDOcMA — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 1, 2021

I know I’ve been down and out a bunch this season on the Badgers as we sit at 1-2, but you’ll never hear me be down and out about Alvarez.

After three decades of excellence, tomorrow will be the final day in office for Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin What a ride it’s been… pic.twitter.com/sptIGS6t6Z — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 29, 2021

Before Barry arrived, Wisconsin sports were a joke. After he arrived, we’re a national power in football and basketball.

Sure, we’re having a bad season right now, but it doesn’t change our status, which we wouldn’t have without Alvarez.

With Barry Alvarez retiring, it’s hard to overstate how important he has been to Wisconsin. He made the Badgers relevant. 10+ win football seasons before his arrival: 0

After his arrival: 14 20+ win basketball seasons before his arrival: 1

After his arrival: 19 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 6, 2021

Now, during one of the biggest games of the year, a packed Camp Randall will take a moment to honor the most important man in the history of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Damn, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a bit emotional right now.

As officially stated by @GovEvers, we are proud to share that today is “Barry Alvarez Day” in the state of Wisconsin! Celebrate accordingly, Badgers. We suggest aviators all around… 😎 pic.twitter.com/RfzvOLi1zb — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) June 30, 2021

If for not other reason than Alvarez being in the house, let’s go out and get a win against Michigan!