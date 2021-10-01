Why Is Instagram Allowing These FULLY NUDE Photos Of Britney Spears To Stay Up?

Britney Spears posted a series of totally nude photos on Instagram and the social media site has yet to take them down, despite them appearing to break its community guidelines.

The 39-year-old singer lit up the internet Thursday after she posted not one, but six fully nude snaps showing her not wearing a stitch of clothing and editing pink flower stickers over her breast, buttocks, and private area. (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

She captioned the post, "Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody !!!! Pssss no photo edits … the tub curves !!!"

The post has since gone viral with more than 2.9 million likes and counting. It can be seen below.

Taking a look at Instagram’s nudity policy, under its section titled Community Guidelines, it states, in part, the following:

"We know that there are times when people might want to share nude images that are artistic or creative in nature, but for a variety of reasons, we don't allow nudity on Instagram," the statement read. "This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks."

“It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos in the context of breastfeeding, birth giving and after-birth moments, health-related situations (for example, post-mastectomy, breast cancer awareness or gender confirmation surgery) or an act of protest are allowed,” the guidelines added. “Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

So, we leave it up to you the reader to decide why these photos are still up on the site given its nudity policy.

It is unclear if Spears freed her nipples more in reaction to the news that her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended immediately as the conservator of her $60 million estate after 13 years.

The “Toxic” hitmaker’s fiance, Sam Asghari, seemed to be making a reference to the fan-led movement around getting the singer free from the conservatorship, #FreeBritney movement when he commented on her post showing a series of nude snaps, writing “#FreeTheNipple.”

Britney has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.