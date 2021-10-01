FBI Joins Search For College Student Who Went Missing On Same Day Maintenance Man Used Master Key For Her Apartment

The FBI and other law enforcement agencies have started searching for a missing Florida college student who disappeared Sept. 24.

Miya Marcano, 19, went missing the same day a maintenance man used a master key to get into her apartment, according to The Associated Press (AP).

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined the search for a missing college student. Miya Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment, authorities said. https://t.co/Z9ZUCUWczS — The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2021

Law enforcement identified the maintenance man as Armando Caballero, the AP reported. Caballero had reportedly made romantic advances towards Marcano in the past. The maintenance man was described as a “prime” suspect in Marcano’s disappearance, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said according to the Orlando Sentinel.

When police executed a warrant for Caballero, they found his body inside a garage three days after Marcano was last seen, AP reported. Police have not identified any other suspects at this time. “At this time we don’t believe there was another person involved,” Mina said Thursday.

"I know that Miya's family and her loved ones are going through unimaginable anguish as they try and find out what happened to Miya," Mina said, reported AP.

Over 60 detectives and 176 personnel have been assisting with the search to find Marcano, according to AP.

Detectives have now conducted almost 30 searches using dogs, helicopters, dive teams and digital methods to try and find Marcano.