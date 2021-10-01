‘Jailing Him For Speaking The Truth’: Lara Logan Says Outspoken Marine ‘Did Something That Everyone … Has Been Waiting For For Years’

Fox Nation host Lara Logan said Friday that outspoken Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller has been jailed for “speaking the truth,” but in doing so he “did something that every American” has longed to hear.

“So what they are really doing is jailing him for speaking the truth,” Logan told “Fox News Primetime.”

Scheller drew national attention in August when he posted a video where he offered to “throw” away his military career over asking for accountability from military leadership for the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Scheller announced a few days later that posting the video had led to him being “relieved for cause” by his superior officers.

His parents confirmed this week that the senior officer had been moved to the brig over his insubordination.

“And, you know, I listened to the parents. And I want them to know, and I want everyone in America to know that I stand 100% with their son, because he did something that everyone in America has been waiting for for years,” she continued. “Brian. You know it, and I know it, right?” she asked Fox News host Brian Kilmeade. (RELATED: ‘I Cannot Believe The Generals Who Won’t Resign’: Former SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Slams Military Leadership Over Afghanistan)

“But on top of that, the generals who are actually responsible are not taking responsibility. But they’re holding someone lower down in the chain of command responsible,” Logan claimed, insisting that this “kind of hypocrisy” is something that Americans have had their fill of because “they see it every single day.”

The journalist compared the vilification of Scheller to the attempts by Democrats and some media to accuse “Border Patrol agents of racism.”

“That didn’t work, right?”

“You cannot change the truth. There is only one truth,” Logan said. “This man is an American hero,” she said, insisting the has “millions of Americans” on his side on both sides of the political spectrum.

“He has got millions of Americans behind him on all sides. Democrat and Republican. Don’t be fooled. This is an American issue. It is not a left-right issue,” the Fox Nation host continued. (RELATED: ‘Why Don’t We Just Go And Kill Them’: Former Navy SEAL Who Killed Obama Says US Should Stop Negotiating With the Taliban)

Logan said that Scheller has sacrificed a lot: “all those years in the Marine Corps his family stability, everything.” But she noted that Scheller realized that if he wasn’t giving up a lot, then his message wouldn’t be as strong.

“So that’s what his message is really to every American … that the more you risk, the more you fear losing, the more important it is for you to stand up and be counted,” she said.