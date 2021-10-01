‘I Will Never Apologize’: Country Superstar Says He’s ‘Unapologetic’ Following Backlash Against Wife’s Anti-Biden Post

Country star Jason Aldean said he was “unapologetic” after he defended his wife, Brittany Aldean, following the backlash over her anti-President Joe Biden post.

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” the 44-year-old country singer captioned his post on Instagram. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Returns To Stage With Message That Is Can’t-Miss)

“This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way,” he added. “#unapologetic #phoenixwasfire.” (RELATED: Jason Aldean Opens ‘SNL’ With Message About The Las Vegas Shooting)

His post included a photo of him standing in front of an image of the American flag on a giant screen from his concert in Phoenix, Arizona.

The “Dirt Road Anthem” hitmaker defended wife Brittany after she shared a series of snaps, one showing her wearing a T-shirt that read, “Anti Biden Social Club” and another of her and Jason’s kids wearing clothing with a message that read, “Hidin’ from Biden.”

“Watch [your] mouth lady!” the “Burnin’ It Down” hitmaker wrote on social media. The comments were noted by the Washington Post.

“We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future,” he added. “If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, [you] are delusional!”

“Definitely better than what we got now!” Aldean continued. “Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”

Some critics called the singer out, saying he was using his kids as “political props.”

Another wrote, “if you thought Trump’s path for America was any better, you’re delusional!”

Aldean showed his support for the snap by commenting “My boy!” under Brittany’s photo which she tagged “Daddy T-45,” referencing a website that sells pro-Donald Trump, anti-Biden merchandise.