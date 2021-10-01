Kavanaugh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Justice Brett Kavanaugh tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the Supreme Court announced in a press release.

“On Thursday, per the Court’s regular testing protocols, Justice Kavanaugh had a routine Covid test ahead of Justice Barrett’s investiture on Friday,” the court wrote in a statement Friday morning. “On Thursday evening, Justice Kavanaugh was informed that he had tested positive for Covid-19.”

Kavanaugh had no symptoms as of Friday and he has been fully vaccinated since January, according to the statement. His wife and daughters are also fully vaccinated, testing negative on Thursday.

Here is the full statement from the court. pic.twitter.com/t8khs2dBzp — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) October 1, 2021

“Per current Court testing protocols, all of the Justices were tested Monday morning prior to conference, and all tested negative, including Justice Kavanaugh,” the court said. Kavanaugh and his wife will not attend Justice Amy Coney Barrett‘s investiture “as a precaution.”

Kavanaugh ran in the “ACLI Capital Challenge,” a three-mile charity road race which “attracts members of Congress, high-ranking Administration officials, federal judges” and more, on Wednesday, CNBC reported. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rules Against Biden, Reinstates Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Policy)

In its next term, starting Monday, the court is expected to hear in-person oral arguments for the first time in 19 months, and the court statement did not mention whether Kavanaugh’s test result would affect this schedule, CNBC reported.

