16-Year-Old Girl Shot In Head By Stray Bullet At Playground

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head by a stray bullet while at a Brooklyn playground in New York City Friday afternoon.

Three suspects arrived at the playground and started shooting, reported NBC New York.

A 16-year-old girl hanging out with friends was shot and critically wounded at Brooklyn's Gowanus Houses playground — by a gunman firing at someone else "I heard the shots. Maybe 4, 5. Two of my windows are shot out." Cops said 3 fled, two on Citi Bikes

The girl was considered an unintended target of the gunfight, authorities said, according to NBC New York. She was meeting with friends at the playground after school when the gunfire erupted.

Tony Karon, a nearby resident, had his car’s windows shot out from the gunfire, reported New York Daily News.

“It’s tough, but what’s important is that some kid is lying in a hospital bed right now,” Karon said about the shooting, according to the outlet.

The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is listed in grave condition, NBC New York reported. (RELATED: 3 Children Shot, 1 Fatally, In Separate Drive-By Incidents)

While officers were searching for the three suspects, reports of another shooting nearby came in, according to NBC New York. A man suffered a gunshot wound in that shooting, and later took himself to a nearby hospital.

Nearly 300 children were shot and killed across the U.S. in 2020, up 50% from 2019.