REPORT: Colorado State And Air Force Are Staying In The Mountain West

It sounds like the Mountain West will be staying intact.

There had been some serious speculation that Colorado State and Air Force were both going to leave for the AAC, but it sounds like those plans have fallen apart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Can confirm @Brett_McMurphy reporting in that Colorado St + Air Force are heavily involved in talks to leave the MW, join the AAC. Brett reporting it’s “likely next week.” Source tells CBS: “Getting closer, not across the line yet.” Clear desire for the AAC to add more than two. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) September 28, 2021

According to Pete Thamel, the Falcons and Rams both plan on staying put in the Mountain West for the foreseeable future.

Sources: Air Force and Colorado State will also be staying in the Mountain West. They had been heavily courted and considered the AAC, along with Boise State and San Diego State. All four schools will remain in the Mountain West. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 1, 2021

This is absolutely huge news for the MWC, and it means the conference is likely going to be just fine. Losing Air Force and CSU would have been a huge blow.

Now, both programs reportedly plan on remaining as members of the MWC. Today is a huge day for the conference and college football.

Air Force & Colorado State remaining in Mountain West & will not join AAC, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. 1st report by Yahoo. Air Force wanted move to AAC because of bigger markets, source said, but duo will stay keeping league intact. Huge for MW’s future moving forward — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 1, 2021

Are we done with expansion? I don’t think so. I’m confident we still have a lot of pieces left to move. What will those pieces be? I have no idea, but I’m ready to find out!

Quickest statement to try and control the narrative (and fail) I’ve seen out of a conference. pic.twitter.com/CGZGFlLGSx — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 1, 2021

Welcome to the crazy world of college football! Things sure can change fast!