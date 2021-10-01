Editorial

REPORT: Colorado State And Air Force Are Staying In The Mountain West

Sep 25, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Air Force Falcons wide receiver Micah Davis (0) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

It sounds like the Mountain West will be staying intact.

There had been some serious speculation that Colorado State and Air Force were both going to leave for the AAC, but it sounds like those plans have fallen apart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Pete Thamel, the Falcons and Rams both plan on staying put in the Mountain West for the foreseeable future.

This is absolutely huge news for the MWC, and it means the conference is likely going to be just fine. Losing Air Force and CSU would have been a huge blow.

Now, both programs reportedly plan on remaining as members of the MWC. Today is a huge day for the conference and college football.

Are we done with expansion? I don’t think so. I’m confident we still have a lot of pieces left to move. What will those pieces be? I have no idea, but I’m ready to find out!

Welcome to the crazy world of college football! Things sure can change fast!