Ohio State Releases Electric Hype Video For The Rutgers Game

Ohio State released an awesome hype video ahead of the Rutgers game.

The Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights will take the field this Saturday and the game won't be close if the hype video is a sign of things to come.

Give it a watch below. It’s pure football porn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb)

As I’ve said a few times before, it’s truly impressive how great Ohio State is when it comes to the hype video game.

These trailers feel like they’re for real movies and should probably win a few Oscars.

Everyone knows you can’t have a college football game without a solid hype video. They don’t all have to be great, but they all do have to at least be entertaining.

After all, the entire point of a hype video is to amp up the crowd and get fans into the action.

Seeing as how the game is against Rutgers, the Buckeyes might need a little more juice than usual to get hyped.

I think the video above did more than enough to get the job done.

Make sure to catch the game at 3:30 EST on BTN!