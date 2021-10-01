‘I Wasn’t Convinced’: Sunny Hostin Says Capitol Hill Abortion Testimonies Left Her ‘Cringing’

Sunny Hostin said Friday that she was not entirely comfortable with the personal abortion stories several congresswomen had shared.

Hostin and her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” discussed the personal testimony on abortion from Democratic Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and others, and Hostin said that it had left her “cringing.” (RELATED: ‘I’m So Disappointed’: Sunny Hostin Is Not Impressed By The Biden Administration’s Handling Of Immigration)

WATCH:

“I’m sharing my story even though I truly believe it’s personal and really nobody’s business and certainly not the business of politicians,” Democratic California Rep. Barbara Lee said. “But I’m compelled to speak out because of the clock being turned back to the days before Roe v. Wade.”

“So, you know, I mean, these women are basically sharing a personal story. They don’t have to do it, but they did it for the greater good,” Joy Behar said, asking whether any of the other cohosts thought their stories would make a difference.

“I don’t think that testimony is going to change anyone’s minds, I was sort of cringing at it because I do think it’s so personal. As everyone knows, I think life begins at conception, and I just kept on thinking about the fact that babies were aborted,” Hostin replied. “And I just, I wasn’t convinced by anything that was said.”

Hostin went on to say that although she understood why they had told those stories, she wasn’t really comfortable with how they shared such personal information.

“I will say that abortion rates are down overall when you look at the numbers,” she continued, noting along with her other hosts that part of that was simply the result of better birth control.

Cohost Ana Navarro weighed in as well, saying that she believed abortion was a very personal choice — and many who had been shaped by the same Catholic upbringing as she had chose to keep their babies even if the situation proved to be difficult.

“What I think, though, is my Catholic faith, which is the foundation for how I feel about abortion, should not be imposed on anybody else because this is a country where there’s a separation of church and state,” Navarro concluded.