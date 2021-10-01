Tom Brady Says His Ending With Bill Belichick ‘Was Handled The Right Way’

Tom Brady has no hard feelings about how he left the Patriots and Bill Belichick.

A new book from Seth Wickersham alleges that Belichick refused to meet with the seven-time Super Bowl champion when he decided to leave the Pats. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN wrote the following about the incident, which Belichick has said never happened:

In the end, Tom Brady just wanted to say goodbye — in person — to his longtime coach. But according to a new book to be published next month, Bill Belichick said he wasn’t available and insisted the two New England Patriots legends talk on the phone.

Now, the former Patriots superstar has gone on record that his ending with Belichick in New England was handled as well as it could have been.

“I think everything was handled the right way. We handled everything as gracefully as we could…It was handled perfectly. I think everyone understood where we were at,” Brady told the media Thursday.

You can watch is full comments below.

Video: Tom Brady says his goodbye with Bill Belichick wasn’t in person but he thought it was handled well by all involved as he left the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/7ibaQWrejG — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 30, 2021

Obviously, the only two people who know the entire truth are Belichick and Brady. They’re the only two people on the planet involved in the goodbye, which means they’re the only first hand sources.

Belichick says he never snubbed Brady and the Bucs QB says it was “handled perfectly.” At this point, what more could you want to hear?

People need stories ahead of the Sunday matchup between the Bucs and Patriots and this one has been a storyline the media has latched onto.

Honestly, it doesn’t seem like there’s a lot of meat on this bone.

Make sure to check out the Bucs and Pats play this Sunday night at 8:20 EST on NBC. It’s going to be electric when Brady takes the field in Foxborough.