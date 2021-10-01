Virginia Receiver Dontayvion Wicks Makes Absolutely Absurd Touchdown Catch Against Miami

Virginia receiver Dontayvion Wicks might have made the catch of the year Thursday night against Miami.

During the 30-28 win for the Cavaliers, Wicks managed to haul in a touchdown grab during absolute chaos on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

More or less, he just happened to be on the ground in the end zone and the ball fell into his lap. Watch the absurd situation unfold below.

The best part about this video is the Miami defender who started walking away because he just assumed it was incomplete.

Only the ref seemed to realize what had happened. Hell, I’m not sure Wicks even understood that he’d managed to catch the ball.

This is the kind of catch that people will talk about for years to come. This is the kind of touchdown grab that makes sure you don’t buy a beer again when you’re around Virginia fans.

This one is going to end up on every Virginia highlight reel that comes out for a long time. It’s that impressive.

Catch of the year from Virginia’s Dontayvion Wicks. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/sKWzXq8Go0 — CFBbulletin (@CFBbulletin) October 1, 2021

Was it pure luck? Yes. Does it matter? Not really because it was so damn cool.