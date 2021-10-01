‘Yellowstone’ Release Intense Season 4 Promo

“Yellowstone” has dropped a new promo for season four.

The hit show with Kevin Costner returns Nov. 7, and fans have been getting promos here and there to wet our whistles. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Well, in the newest one, it looks like we’re in for absolute carnage and intensity. Give it a watch below.

Jimmy broke his promise to John Dutton. Find out which road he ends up on in the #YellowstoneTV season 4 premiere November 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/5A20GJ84Pu — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 30, 2021

I can’t even put into words how excited I am for Nov. 7 to get here. The ending of season three was the greatest cliffhanger in TV history, and it’s time to find out who is alive and who might not have made it.

We’ve literally been waiting for more than a year to find out the fates of different characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

All we know for sure about season four of “Yellowstone” is that revenge is on the way, and Rip and whoever else is alive is going to rain down hell on the people responsible for the attempted massacre.

That much is a guarantee you can take to the bank.

Make sure to check it out Nov. 7 on the Paramount Network. It’s going to be one hell of an electric night, and I can’t wait!