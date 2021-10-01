Entertainment

Young Turks Chunk Uygur Thinks He Can Beat Joe Rogan’s A**

“The Young Turks” host Cenk Uygur claimed Thursday that he could beat podcast host and mixed martial artist Joe Rogan in a fight.

The spat began with Uygur claiming Rogan was a hypocrite for suggesting that the government mandating coronavirus vaccines was tyrannical and was a violation of bodily autonomy. (RELATED: Joe Rogan Rips Vaccine Passports, Says It’s ‘One Step Closer’ To Having A Dictator)

“If @joerogan believes that the government violating your bodily autonomy is tyranny, then he must be furious about anti-choice Christian mullahs in this country. If he isn’t, then he’s a fucking hypocrite sucking up to his right-wing audience out of either stupidity or cowardice,” Uygur tweeted.

He also attacked Rogan’s “loser” fans, saying, “To all the loser @joerogan fans crying over my attack on his ‘freedom’ hypocrisy & stupidity, are you guys part of the crew or do you kiss his ass for fun? I thought he was a big boy who could handle himself. If he doesn’t like my free speech, he can grow a pair & defend himself.”

One fan replied to Uygur with a direct challenge, saying he’d donate $1,000 to either TYT or a charity of Uygur’s choice if he would call Rogan a loser in person.

The fan also mistakenly claimed that Rogan was “a black belt in mixed martial arts.” The podcast giant actually holds three black belts — in Tae Kwon Do, Jean Marques Machado’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Eddie Bravo’s 10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu.

Still, Uygur seemed confident in his own abilities as a YouTube broadcaster who stands just 1″ taller than Rogan.

“Deal. Easiest $1,000 I ever made. You think he’s going to assault me? Sure, whatever. That’s incredibly dumb. But also wouldn’t work. I’m much larger than Joe and I’ve fought my whole life. I’d end him. But grownups don’t do that. I’ll send you the PO Box to send check to later,” he tweeted.

However, not everyone is convinced that Uygur could seal Rogan’s fate.

Rogan has not responded to Uygur’s claims.