Protesters In Kayaks Swarm Joe Manchin’s Yacht To Tell Him $3.5 Trillion ‘Isn’t Spending’

Protesters in kayaks on Friday demanded a meeting with Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin because he refused to back the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Lobbying @Sen_JoeManchin, on his yacht, from kayaks in the Potomac. pic.twitter.com/VwHsPaBSzk — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 2, 2021

Using a megaphone, one of the protestors shouted, “Senator, this is an investment. This is not giving out money. This is not spending! This is investing and this is building the state that we both love. That’s why we’re both here fighting for our people because we love West Virginia and we believe in our state! We need you to stand with us!” (RELATED: ‘The Definition Of Fiscal Insanity’: Manchin Slams Reconciliation Price Tag, Demands Hyde Amendment Reinstatement)

“I appreciate that very much,” Manchin responded. Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are the only two Democrats who do not support the spending bill.

“I appreciate that and I respect that, you know,” Manchin added. “Some of the neighbors are complaining. That’s all I’m saying. If you want to talk, I’m happy to talk. And, don’t harass the neighbors. Be nice. Let’s talk about it.”

One of the protesters asked if she could set up a time to meet with the senator on Friday or Saturday, threatening to keep showing up in boats if such a meeting was not granted.

“Come to the office,” Manchin said. “You’re more than welcome to!”

After the protesters said they could not get into the building, Manchin said to call his office. After the protesters said they have his phone number and already tried calling, he said he would talk to his the scheduler.

“I’ll have to have someone down to escort you out,” he said.