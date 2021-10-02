‘The David Hookstead Show’: Week Five College Football Special

Welcome to the week five college football special of “The David Hookstead Show.”

It’s another awesome day of football in America, but the lineup of games is ridiculous. We have Alabama/Ole Miss, Florida/Kentucky, Baylor/Oklahoma State, Auburn/LSU, Arkansas/Georgia, Michigan/Wisconsin, Notre Dame/Cincinnati and Oklahoma/Kansas State all play today. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Today, we’re talking about if Urban Meyer should go to USC, the best games to watch and my gambling picks. Let’s dive in.

I hope you’re all as fired up for today as I am. While I have zero faith in Wisconsin’s ability to earn a win over Michigan, you’ll never hear me complain about it being a college football Saturday in America.

So, make sure your grills are hot, the food is good, the beer is extra cold, the boys are together and let’s have ourselves a day.

Remember, we earned this right and we’re never giving it up!

Let’s get after it!