It’s Another Incredible Saturday Of College Football In America. These Are The Best Week 5 Games

It’s week five of the college football season, and millions of fans around America are amped.

Not only is another gorgeous Saturday in America, but today’s slate is absolutely absurd. We have Alabama/Ole Miss, Arkansas/Georgia, Michigan/Wisconsin, Notre Dame/Cincinnati, Oklahoma/Kansas State, Florida/Kentucky, Baylor/Oklahoma State and Auburn/LSU. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If that lineup of games doesn’t get you pumped up, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

The most important game of the day is hands down Ole Miss vs. Alabama. It’s Lane Kiffin vs. his former boss Nick Saban, and for the first time in a very long time, it feels like there might be a real chance the seven-time national champion doesn’t win the day.

Now, I’m not predicting the Rebels will win. I’m simply saying the air just feels different around this game.

As for my beloved Wisconsin Badgers, I’m just hoping we don’t get embarrassed. Our season has turned into an utter joke, and Michigan is playing great football.

That’s a recipe for disaster to say the least. If we win, I’ll be on cloud nine. If we lose, I’ll be heartbroken as always.

No matter who you’re cheering for today, let’s settle in for another wonderful Saturday of action. Remember, folks. We earned the right to be here!