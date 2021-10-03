Alabama Remains The Number 1 Team In The Post-Week 5 AP Poll

Alabama is still the top team in America.

The post-week five AP Poll was released Sunday afternoon, and the Crimson Tide were still number one after absolutely destroying Ole Miss. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Georgia, Iowa, Penn State and Cincinnati rounded out the top five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

As I’ve said since the start of the season, there’s no question at all that Alabama deserves the top spot. I mean, look at how impressive they’ve looked since the start of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

As I tweeted earlier today in response to Clay Travis, until Alabama loses, you can’t put any team ahead of them.

Alabama has to be number one until they lose. Defending national champs, road win over Florida, blowout win over number 12 Ole Miss. It’s not even a tough question. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 3, 2021

As for Georgia and the other teams in the top five, every single one of them could be a playoff team and a national title contender.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

Hell, Penn State and Iowa have both been awesome surprises this season, and the Big Ten as a whole has been incredibly impressive.

Michigan cracks the Top 10 in the Week 6 AP Poll 👀 1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 3, 2021

