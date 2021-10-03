‘The Biden Build Back Broke Agenda’: Sen. Blackburn Says Democrats Want To ‘Run Your Life From Cradle To Grave’

Republican Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill is a “build back broke” agenda designed to “institutionalize socialism.”

“We know that the Build Back Better agenda has become the Biden build back broke agenda,” Blackburn told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” “and the American people have figured out that what they’re trying to do is institutionalize socialism.”

She said Americans need to pay attention to Democratic legislation because “here they’re gonna come with the socialist program to run your life from cradle to grave, daylight to dark.” (RELATED: Biden Defends His Administration’s Record Amid Low Approval Numbers, Multiple Crises)

Although the cost of the wide-ranging bill is at least $3.5 trillion, Biden has claimed that it will result in an expenditure of “zero dollars,” because taxes have already been earmarked to pay for the programs. Despite House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s claim that the legislation enjoys widespread public support, polling in late September suggested the agenda is hugely unpopular in many key congressional districts.

Blackburn argued Sunday that the Democratic initiative is designed to be “a takeover of the country in one vote. They want government control of your kids,” Blackburn claimed, adding that the federal government is now insisting on examining Americans’ bank accounts for “every transaction over $600” and wants to “be a part” of any transactions using the Venmo or PayPal payment systems. (RELATED: ‘They’re Not All Candyland’: Ocasio-Cortez Threatens To Tank Infrastructure Deal)

“They want government control of health care, they want to demoralize the military, close the churches, destroy your faith in the American system,” Blackburn alleged.

The bill has divided the Democratic Party with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema balking at the price tag, and liberal members of the Democratic “squad” arguing it does not go far enough, calling their colleagues “Republicans” for resisting the spending.