Bryce Young Is The Heisman Leader In The Latest Odds

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the Heisman leader.

The Crimson Tide and Young absolutely decimated Ole Miss and Matt Corral, and Young has ascended to the top of the Heisman odds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to ProFootballNetwork.com, Young is at +120 on DraftKings to win the most prestigious award in college sports.

Corral is second at +180. No other player in America is even close.

Before Alabama smoked Ole Miss, I said the winner of the game would likely win the Heisman. If the Rebels won, it would be Corral’s trophy to lose.

Well, that didn’t happen and now it’s going to be borderline impossible to see a scenario unfolding where Young loses his ground to anyone else.

Alabama is simply too good and I’d be shocked if they lose during the regular season.

💪 @_bryce_young touchdown! The @AlabamaFTBL QB is a perfect 6-for-6 to start the game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qWNus8s5jx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 2, 2021

It’s truly insane how much talent Saban is working with in Tuscaloosa. Their last four starting quarterbacks have just been outrageously talented and all were Heisman contenders.

Now, Saban’s guy appears to be a lock.

We’ll see how the rest of the season plays out, but Young is in great position.