Electrician Kills 3 People, Injures Another After Argument With Boss

An electrician killed three people and injured another in a Florida home they shared after he got into an argument with his supervisor.

Pennsylvania resident Shaun Runyon got into an argument with his supervisor Friday and attacked his coworkers with a knife and baseball bat the next morning, WKMG-TV reported. (RELATED: Gunman Sentenced In Murders Of 5 Newspaper Staffers)

In response to inquiries, this is Shaun Runyon (DOB 3-21-1982), the triple homicide suspect. He is in custody at this time. https://t.co/1qGP2POTpv pic.twitter.com/uaIoXWBL5Q — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) October 2, 2021

Runyon was working a job for a Polk County electric company and was staying at a house with other employees from the company, The Morning Call reported.

Runyon allegedly punched his supervisor and fled the site after getting into the argument, according to WPVI-TV.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call the next morning and arrived on the scene to find two people stabbed and beaten to death while a third victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The third victim died later that night, Bay News 9 reported.

A fourth victim was chased and struck with a bat while a fifth victim escaped unharmed, according to The Morning Call.

Runyon fled the scene covered in blood until he made it to a Lake Wales home. He then claimed to people that he was raped, and they told him to go to the hospital where he was arrested, according to Bay News 9.

“He knew all of these victims. We have no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them,” Sheriff Grady Judd said, according to WKMG-TV.