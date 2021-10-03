Filming has finished on season 15 of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Season 14 aired in 2019, and fans haven't had new episodes of the FXX hit since because the coronavirus pandemic delayed production.

Well, it sounds like we’ll be back in action pretty soon.

“Monitor shot. That’s a wrap on Season 15. Can’t wait for you guys to see this one,” star Glenn Howerton wrote on a recent Instagram post.

We have so many great TV shows returning in the coming months. “Always Sunny” is done filming, “Yellowstone” returns in November and “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” are both returning in 2022.

We also need “Always Sunny” now more than ever. Think about all the insanity that has happened in the world since 2019.

Last time “Always Sunny” aired, we didn’t even have a global pandemic to worry about! Now, we live in a very different world.

There’s no set release date for season 15, but I can’t imagine it’s more than four or five months away. That should put us in early 2022 at the latest. No matter what, I can’t wait!