NASCAR Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden’ During Race At Talladega Superspeedway

Some NASCAR fans let it be known Saturday they’re not big fans of President Joe Biden.

Following Brandon Brown winning an Xfinity Series race at Talladega Superspeedway, fans broke out into a “F**k Joe Biden” chant while he was being interviewed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For some reason, the woman interviewing him either had no idea what was going on or blatantly lied when she said they were chanting “Let’s go Brandon.” Watch the moment unfold below.

“F Joe Biden” chants break out during NASCAR interview. #FJB pic.twitter.com/1iYZel4zFT — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) October 3, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, the “F**k Joe Biden” chant has been incredibly popular at college football games since the start of the season.

During multiple major games, fans have busted out into the chant to let people know they’re not fans of Biden.

FUCK JOE BIDEN 🗣🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/BUiaFw7MjG — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 25, 2021

Sports fans really seem to be pushing back against the current administration as stadiums and venues return to being packed. They’re not happy with Biden and they don’t care who knows it.

Will the chants stop anytime soon? Well, as I discussed with Donald Trump Jr., it seems unlikely they’ll stop.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr told me he thinks college football fans will continue to chant “F**k Joe Biden.” After all the chants during week one, it’s hard to disagree. pic.twitter.com/ogzUvNCDf7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 11, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you think about the ongoing “F**k Joe Biden” chants.