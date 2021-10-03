Man Claims To Have Seen Brian Laundrie Near Appalachian Trail

A man driving near the Appalachian Trail claims he spotted Brian Laundrie driving a white pickup truck in Tennessee near the North Carolina border around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Dennis Davis, the man who claimed to have spotted Laundrie, didn’t realize the driver may have been Laundrie, reported Fox News. After looking up pictures of Laundrie, Davis was sure he spotted him.

Hiker says he ‘no doubt’ talked to Brian Laundrie over the weekendhttps://t.co/yZ0jq9KWSX — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2021

“There’s no doubt about it. That was Brian Laundrie I was just talking to. 100%. Not a doubt in my mind,” Davis said, Fox News reported.

After looking up pictures of Laundrie, Davis reportedly called the FBI twice and 911 to report the sighting.

Davis was driving to a trailhead Friday night when he pulled alongside the truck driven by a man thought to be Laundrie, according to Fox.

“I could tell right away that something wasn’t right with him,” Davis said of the encounter, reported Fox News. The driver “looked mentally shot,” according to Davis.

The man presumed to be Laundrie told Davis he had been in a fight with his girlfriend and he was trying to go to California to see her, Fox reported.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie since he was reported missing by his parents Sept. 17. The FBI issued an arrest warrant Sept. 23 for Laundrie in relation to the death of his fiancé Gabby Petito.