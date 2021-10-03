Wisconsin’s Football Team Is An Absolute Disaster, Badgers Fall To 1-3 After Losing To Michigan

Wisconsin’s football team has become a joke.

As of Sunday morning, the Badgers are 1-3 after getting blown out by Michigan 38-17 Saturday afternoon. It was an ugly loss, and that’s putting it lightly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Graham Mertz and the high powered Wisconsin offense pic.twitter.com/QnVXjV5sLP — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

Right when Graham Mertz finally appeared to get some of his mojo back, he got hurt and it didn’t take long for everything to go off the rails.

Pray for Graham Mertz pic.twitter.com/WkKef5YQ2r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

I honestly have no idea what to expect out of this team the rest of the way. Can we even finish the season above .500?

At this point, that’s a very tough question to answer, and I’m not confident at all that the answer is yes. In fact, I’m very nervous about the rest of the stretch.

Despite having an awesome and truly elite defense, our offense is atrocious. It’s the worst Wisconsin offense that I’ve ever seen, and I lived through the Joel Stave years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball)

I have no idea where we go from here, but Paul Chryst needs to get this disaster under control before things get really ugly.

His seat might not be hot right now, but if the situation gets worse, it damn sure will be. That much I can guarantee you.

What an absolute nightmare scenario we have unfolding in Madison after four games. Just terrible for everyone involved.