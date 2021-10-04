Alessandra Ambrosio Hits Fashion Show In Black Bikini Top And Thigh High Skirt Combo In Paris

Alessandra Ambrosio definitely turned heads when she hit a fashion show in a bikini top and skirt combo during Paris fashion week.

The 40-year-old retired Victoria’s Secret model looked absolutely amazing when she posed wearing a black bikini top and white skirt with a thigh-high cut. She showed off the look at the 100th Anniversary Exhibition Of Vogue Paris as part of Paris Women’s Fashion Week Spring Summer 2022. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair partly pulled back, a green metallic clutch and clear high heels. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Not even the rain could put a damper on the stunning outfit.

The former lingerie model always stuns, whether it’s back when she was strutting her stuff on the catwalk in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows or stepping out on the red carpet in one glamorous look after the other.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the year here.