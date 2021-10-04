Plane Catches Fire While Attempting Takeoff

A Spirit Airlines flight from New Jersey to Florida caught fire while attempting to take off at Atlantic City Airport Saturday.

The fire is believed to have been started after a bird strike, according to NBC New York.

Passengers deplane from a Spirit Airlines plane in New Jersey after “what is believed to be a large bird” flew through the engine during acceleration and caused a fire that forced the pilots to abort takeoff, the airline says. https://t.co/F30UR1LKPL — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2021

“The captain braked safely and brought the plane to a stop, received an indication of damage to the engine, and ordered an evacuation in accordance with our standard procedures,” Spirit said in a statement, NBC New York reported. (RELATED: Plane Lands Safely In Denver After Engine Catches Fire, Debris Rains Down)

More than 100 passengers and crew members were evacuated from the plane, according to NBC New York. Two passengers were transported for medical care after evacuating the plane.

“We’re closely monitoring an aircraft incident that happened tonight at [Atlantic City Airport],” Democratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Saturday. “All passengers and crew were successfully evacuated off the plane, and no serious injuries were reported.”

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will be investigating the fire, reported NBC New York. Spirit gave passengers full refunds, a voucher for travel with the company in the future and the option to continue to Florida on another flight.