CamSoda Offers Urban Meyer A VIP Membership After Dancing Video Goes Viral

CamSoda had made an offer to Urban Meyer.

Has been in the headlines ever since a video of a young woman dancing on him went mega-viral, and the popular adult entertainment company wants him to know he always has a place with them! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is this why Urban Meyer is trending? 😳 pic.twitter.com/nFg8kUFVli — Dude In Texas (@ChiefSVP) October 3, 2021

CamSoda’s offer to Meyer stated the following in part:

I’d like to reach out and offer you a VIP Elite XXX membership to CamSoda – the world’s best live adult webcam platform – that you can take with you on the road. It will provide you free 24/7 access to a roster of beautiful cam models that you can webcam with in crisp 4K from the comfort of your hotel room. I’d hate for you to get caught again and become a distraction. I know you have a pivotal showdown with the Titans this Sunday and your focus should be on getting your first win.

This story is going to dog Meyer for a long time and there’s no way around it. When you get caught on video as a married NFL coach with a young blonde woman dancing on you, people aren’t going to let it go.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer apologized to the team for being a distraction following the viral video that surfaced over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/GIZtB2UW9s — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) October 4, 2021

Now, that’s not to say he did anything wrong. It’s simply to point out that on the internet, things live forever.

As for CamSoda, as I always say, porn companies know how to move the needle when it comes to advertising, especially in a situation like this.

A young blonde woman dancing on Urban Meyer is the jackpot for a porn company when it comes to free advertising.

Video Allegedly Shows A Young Woman Dancing On Urban Meyer https://t.co/aMLfcnf4WY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 3, 2021

Now, will Meyer accept the deal? Most certainly not. He’s had enough time in the spotlight on this issue to last him a decade.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he apologized to his team for being a distraction. Said he was at an event and people tried to get him on the dance floor and he should have left. Said he never should have put himself in that situation. — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 4, 2021

Still, leave it to CamSoda to dominate the headlines, once again.