Editorial

CamSoda Offers Urban Meyer A VIP Membership After Dancing Video Goes Viral

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

CamSoda had made an offer to Urban Meyer.

Has been in the headlines ever since a video of a young woman dancing on him went mega-viral, and the popular adult entertainment company wants him to know he always has a place with them! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

CamSoda’s offer to Meyer stated the following in part:

I’d like to reach out and offer you a VIP Elite XXX membership to CamSoda – the world’s best live adult webcam platform – that you can take with you on the road. It will provide you free 24/7 access to a roster of beautiful cam models that you can webcam with in crisp 4K from the comfort of your hotel room.

I’d hate for you to get caught again and become a distraction. I know you have a pivotal showdown with the Titans this Sunday and your focus should be on getting your first win.

This story is going to dog Meyer for a long time and there’s no way around it. When you get caught on video as a married NFL coach with a young blonde woman dancing on you, people aren’t going to let it go.

Now, that’s not to say he did anything wrong. It’s simply to point out that on the internet, things live forever.

As for CamSoda, as I always say, porn companies know how to move the needle when it comes to advertising, especially in a situation like this.

A young blonde woman dancing on Urban Meyer is the jackpot for a porn company when it comes to free advertising.

Now, will Meyer accept the deal? Most certainly not. He’s had enough time in the spotlight on this issue to last him a decade.

Still, leave it to CamSoda to dominate the headlines, once again.