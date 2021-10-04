Jason Bateman Thinks ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Will Start January 2022

Jason Bateman thinks “Ozark” will return in a few months.

The hit Netflix show about laundering drug money has one final season left, and both parts will be released in 2022. However, fans don't have specific dates at this time.

According to GameSpot, Bateman revealed during a recent episode of the “SmartLess” podcast that he expects the first half of season four to be released in January 2022.

Seeing as how it’s already October, January really isn’t that far away at all. It might sound like a long way off, but it’s not.

We only have the rest of October and then November and December left in 2021. The year is going to be over before you know it.

So, I think we can certainly make it to January 2022.

However, if we have to wait until March for new episodes, you might see fans starting to get a bit antsy and anxious.

Season three dropped March 2020 and waiting two years for new episodes probably isn’t going to sit well with the millions of “Ozark” fans around the country.

Let’s all hope Batemen’s speculation turns out to be correct. January 2022 would be the perfect time!