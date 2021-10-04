‘This Is Not How America And Being Free Works’: Jason Aldean Blasts Gavin Newsom’s Vaccine Mandate For Kids

Country star Jason Aldean slammed Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vaccine mandate for schoolkids and said this isn’t how “being free works.”

“So let me get this straight!” the 44-year-old country singer wrote on Instagram. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Sunday.

“It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now??” he added. “You gotta be kidding me!”

Jason Aldean slams Gov. Gavin Newsom’s vaccine mandate for kids to attend schoolhttps://t.co/LnaOc0Bpaj — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 3, 2021

“People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW,” Aldean continued. “This is not how America and being free works.”

The “Dirt Road Anthem” hitmaker’s post included a screenshot of a headline from the San Francisco Chronicle that read, “Gavin Newsom Mandates COVID Vaccines To Attend School, With No Testing Alternative.” (RELATED: Jason Aldean Returns To Stage With Message That Is Can’t-Miss)

The country superstar recently said he was “unapologetic” after he defended his wife, Brittany Aldean, following a backlash over her anti-President Joe Biden post.

“I will never apologize for my beliefs or my love for my family and country,” Aldean captioned his post on Instagram. The comments were noted by Fox News.

“This is the greatest country in the world and I want to keep it that way,” he added. “#unapologetic #phoenixwasfire.” (RELATED: Jason Aldean Opens ‘SNL’ With Message About The Las Vegas Shooting)

The country star defended Brittany after she shared a series of snaps, one showing her wearing a T-shirt that read, “Anti Biden Social Club” and another of her and Jason’s kids wearing clothing with the message, “Hidin’ from Biden.”

“Watch [your] mouth lady!” Jason wrote on social media. The comments were noted by the Washington Post.

“We will teach our kids what we think is right and what we think is best for their future,” he added. “If you think what is happening right now is ‘great’ for the future of our kids and grandkids, [you] are delusional!”

“Definitely better than what we got now!” Aldean continued. “Please tell me one thing that the current administration has done that is positive? Just 1!!!”