Panama Foreign Minister Warns Of Caravan Of 60,000 Migrants Heading To US

Panama Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes expressed her frustration with the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis to Axios in late September. Mouynes said she warned the administration, as well as other countries, that more migrants were headed towards the U.S. southern border.

“We sounded the alarm when we should have,” Mouynes told Axios. “We’ve engaged with every single authority that we can think of, that we can come across, to say, ‘Please, let’s pay attention to this.'”

One of the most affected areas is the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, with cities like La Joya, Roma, and Hidalgo being hotspots for migrant crossings.

The mostly Haitian caravan that was encountered in Del Rio, Texas, in September 2021 consisted of up to 30,000 migrants, with as many as 15,000 being concentrated there at one time, according to Fox News.

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura talked to some of the migrants at the Del Rio International Airport. They told him that they were not being tested for coronavirus. Department of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also confirmed the lack of testing for the “15,000 migrants” underneath the Del Rio International bridge.

Mouynes also said that the worst may be coming, with as many as 60,000 mostly Haitian migrants on their way to the U.S. southern border. As many as 400,000 migrants are heading to the southern border, according to a recent NBC News segment from Lester Holt.

This is almost twice as much as the record-high number of encounters that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has reported. The agency reported 208,887 encounters along the Southwest Border in August 2021.

Check out these other border crisis videos:

Who’s To Blame For The Border Crisis?

‘It’s Not Fair To Us The Taxpayers’: Del Rio Residents Blast Biden On Handling Of The Border Crisis

Haitian Migrant, Dropped From Taxi Cab, Says He’s Waited 4 Years To Enter US

Don’t forget to check us out on Social Media!