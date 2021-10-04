Parents Concerned Over Sexually Graphic Books Found In Kansas Middle School Class Library

A seventh grade teacher in Olathe, Kansas, posted to social media in August that she was excited to add two sexually explicit books to her classroom library.

A teacher at Olathe Public Schools said in a social media post that she planned to include the two sexually graphic books, “All Boys Aren’t Blue” and “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe,” in her classroom library, according to a recent report from Parents Defending Education (PDE). The book content concerned parents of students at Summit Trail Middle School, who are mostly 11 and 12-years-old.

“Early last week the district was made aware of an inappropriate book for the middle school level that was gifted to one of our middle school teachers by a patron,” Becky Grubaugh, Olathe Public Schools communication and media manager told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “This book is not a part of the district’s approved core reading list for all students and the district has requested that the individual remove it from their optional classroom library.”

“According to Board of Education policy, all books on the district’s K-12 reading lists must be approved by the Board of Education as they support the Olathe Public Schools curriculum,” the statement added.

In “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” passages describe sexually explicit content such as, “He reached his hand down and pulled out my d**k. He quickly went to giving me h**d. I just sat back and enjoyed it as I could tell he was, too.”

“He didn’t know I was a virgin, and I did my best to act dominant like my favorite porn star,” the book continued.

“For the first few minutes, we dry humped and grinded,” another passage read. “I was behind him with my stomach on his back as we kissed … he pulled out some condom and some lube … I had never done it before … I had one point of reference, though, and that was seven-plus years of watching pornography. Although the porn was heterosexual, it was enough of a reference point to get the job done.”

One parent, who is running for the local school board, used the example to advocate for the creation of a parents curriculum advisory team, PDE reported. The parent said in a public statement that when she inquired about the book’s appropriateness, the district said to “please see the book has numerous awards and they are listed.”

“This is NOT political, this is our young children being groomed for an over sexualized world. Period,” the parent added. (RELATED: Fairfax County Mother Reveals Books In School Libraries Depicting Child Porn And Pedophilia)

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” has been purchased by other school libraries and promoted on reading lists and book awards, according to PDE.

