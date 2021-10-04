REPORT: Former NBA Player Lazar Hayward Arrested In Hawaii For Submitting Fake COVID-19 Test Result

Former NBA player Lazar Hayward was reportedly arrested in Hawaii after submitting fake COVID-19 test result to the state’s Safe Travels portal.

Police said the 34-year-old professional basketball player and his companion, Raven Randle, were arrested in Kauai after the pair reportedly uploaded falsified negative tests results to avoid the state’s mandatory 10-day quarantine, according to The Associated Press. The arrest was noted by OutKick in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Greg Abbott Restricts Migrants Who ‘Pose A Threat Of COVID-19’ From Being Transported Into Communities)

The pair reportedly were attempting to avoid the quarantine, which is required for visitors of the state who either don’t show proof of a negative test or proof they are vaccinated within 72 hours of arrival.

Post Edited: Former NBA player Lazar Hayward arrested in Hawaii for fake COVID-19 test results https://t.co/Q7CMK9CIt7 pic.twitter.com/tXwwX9PGLz — 4StateNews (@4StateNews) October 4, 2021

Once the documents were identified as fake, Hayward and Randle were taken into custody after they landed, according to Outkick. The pair were reportedly charged with unsworn falsification, released and sent on a direct flight back to California. (RELATED: Vaccinate NBA Stars First, Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar)

Hayward spent a brief time in the NBA, playing a total of 72 games over three seasons, after being drafted the 30th pick in the 2010 draft by the Washington Wizards. He was then immediately traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He averaged three points and one rebound per game between stints with the Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, 4 State News Now noted.