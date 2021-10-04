Shooting Erupts At Times Square, Third Time This Year

A man accidentally shot himself in the leg Monday in the Times Square subway station on West 40th Street and 7th Avenue in New York City, ABC 7 reported.

The man reportedly ran to the street level and then back down into the subway seeking police assistance after he the bullet truck his leg, according to ABC 7. Despite the gun being accidentally discharged, a large group of police and emergency crew responded to the incident, ABC 7 reported.

NYPD officers are on-scene, both street-level and below-ground at the Times Square subway station as we investigate a person with a gunshot wound to the leg. The public should expect to see numerous emergency personnel in the area. pic.twitter.com/V3Wwzg80zL — NYPD Transit (@NYPDTransit) October 4, 2021

Monday’s shooting is the third to occur in Times Square in 2021. In May, three innocent bystanders were injured when a man, who was fighting with three other people, randomly opened fire on a crowd, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: ‘Go After The Guns’: Eric Adams Reacts To NYC Shooting That Left 10 Injured)

A 16-year old injured a tourist when he opened fire on a breakdancer in June, the New York Post reported. The teenager had allegedly gotten into an argument with the street performer the night before and returned the next day. The two argued again, and the boy pulled his weapon and began shooting, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Teenager Fatally Shot In NYC Gang-Related Incident)

NYPD statistics for the month of August 2021 showed that shootings were down by 30.7% compared to August 2020. The NYPD has yet to release the statistics for September 2021.