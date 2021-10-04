Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: Fauci Doesn’t Know If People Can Gather For Christmas, NASCAR Fans Chant ‘F**k Joe Biden,’ Video Allegedly Shows A Woman Dancing On Urban Meyer, Alabama Leads The Latest College Football Rankings, Bryce Young Leads The Heisman Odds, Wisconsin’s Football Team Is A Joke, The Badgers Are Somehow Favored Against Illinois, ‘The Many Saints Of Newark’ Is Disappointing And ‘Ozark’ Might Return January 2022.

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Fauci claiming he doesn’t know yet if people can gather for Christmas, NASCAR fans busted out into a “F**k Joe Biden” chant, a video allegedly shows a woman dancing on Urban Meyer, Alabama leads the latest college football rankings, Bryce Young is the Heisman favorite, Wisconsin’s football team is a joke and a favorite against Illinois, “The Many Saints of Newark” disappoints and Jason Bateman thinks “Ozark” will return January 2022.

Let’s jump in!

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for spending another day with me on “The David Hookstead Show” and make sure to check back Tuesday for a new episode.