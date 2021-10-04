Vaccinated Emmy Winner Marc Pilcher Dead At 53 Of COVID-19

Emmy award winner Marc Pilcher has died of COVID-19 after being vaccinated with both shots, his agency confirmed. He was 53.

"It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday 3rd October 2021," his family and friends shared in a statement via his agent Curtis Brown, Variety reported Sunday.

‘Bridgerton’ Emmy winner Marc Pilcher dead at 53 of COVID-19 https://t.co/XpmXX5yfFZ pic.twitter.com/loYR31FFHL — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2021

The U.K. hair and make up artist recently won the Creative Emmy for "Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling" for his work with the hit Netflix series "Bridgerton."

Pilcher, who had no underlying health conditions, repeatedly tested negative on COVID-19 tests in order to be able to make the trip across the pond for the ceremony in September in Los Angeles, Variety reported.

After his return, the designer reportedly became ill and his condition got worse over the weekend. Pilcher died Sunday.

Marc first got started in the business in theater and later on the big and small screen on a variety of shows working with such big names as Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Madonna, Helena Bonham Carter and many more.

“In 2016, he designed his first show, ‘The Collection’ – a drama set in post-war Paris,” the statement from the agency read. “In 2019 he was nominated for an Academy Award for his hair styling on ‘Mary Queen of Scots.’ Most recently, he had won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work on [Season 1] of Netflix’s critically acclaimed ‘Bridgerton.'”

Phoebe Dynevor, who played Daphne Bridgerton on the hit series, shared her thoughts in an Instagram Story following his death. “At a loss for words,” she wrote, according to the outlet.