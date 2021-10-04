‘I’m Going To Be A ‘Rocket Man’: 90-Year-Old William Shatner Heading To Space

Legendary William Shatner is heading to space in one of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets.

“Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!'” the 90-year-old sci-fi actor tweeted Monday to his millions of followers. The comments were noted by the Associated Press. (RELATED: William Shatner Calls Out Facebook For Fake Story About His Death)

So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a “rocket man!” https://t.co/B2jFeXrr6L — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

“It’s never too late to experience new things,” he added in later post, addressed to pal Jason Alexander of “Seinfeld” fame. (RELATED: Here’s Why William Shatner Didn’t Show Up To Spock’s Funeral)

It’s never too late to experience new things my friend. Hope you are well. https://t.co/90mVBUKRxq — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

Even the original “Wonder Woman” got in on the fun congratulating Shatner which he had a bit of fun with.

“I have no doubt you will get that invisible plane, Lynda,” the “Twilight Zone” star tweeted.

I have no doubt you will get that invisible plane, Lynda. https://t.co/Bz8merek7o — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) October 4, 2021

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now,” Shatner shared in a statement. “I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.”

Two incredible and inspirational people will join the #NS18 crew. Actor @WilliamShatner and Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission & Flight Operations Audrey Powers @AudreyKPowers. pic.twitter.com/xqI9nw1KX8 — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) October 4, 2021

Shatner, who is best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the “Star Trek” franchise, will blast off from Texas on Oct. 12. He will be the oldest person to ever go to space. The ship will travel as high as 66 miles and will last a total of 10 minutes.

Russia announced its plans to send actress Yulia Pereslid and film director Klim Shipenko to the International Space Station on Tuesday where they will film a movie for ten days.