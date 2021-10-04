Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard On The Badgers Starting 1-3: ‘We Gotta Just Go Play Better’

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard had some blunt words about the awful start to the season.

At the moment, the Badgers are 1-3 after another humiliating loss this past weekend and everyone is furious with the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Leonhard doesn’t have time for lengthy excuses. In a video tweeted by the team Monday, the team’s DC told the press, “We gotta just go play better.”

You can’t focus on everybody else.

Yeah, I’d say Leonhard’s comments are about as straightforward as it gets. The team needs to figure out how to play a hell of a lot better.

This is the University of Wisconsin, and we don’t tolerate losing. Yet, we’re 1-3 and there’s no end to our downfall in sight.

That’s bad news for everyone involved in the situation.

Where do we go from here? I have no idea, but I do know that Chryst’s seat is going to start getting hot if we drop a few more games in the coming weeks.

We go 2-6 or 3-7 and you’re going to hear people calling for major changes. The most likely candidate to replace Chryst? It’s Leonhard, but let’s cross that bridge until we have to.

Just figure out a way to get the team fixed. That’s all fans want. Just get it fixed!