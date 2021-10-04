Wisconsin Being A -8 Favorite Against Illinois Is Laughable

Wisconsin is a big favorite against Illinois, and I’m not sure that makes any sense.

In Circa’s opening lines for week six college football games, Wisconsin is a -8 favorite against the Fighting Illini this Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

College Football 🏈

Week 6 Opening Lines Opening Limits: $3K Sides / $1K Totals pic.twitter.com/uc7cnMOPdk — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) October 3, 2021

How can the Badgers be favored against any P5 team right now? Sure, Illinois isn’t any good and is 2-4, but have the oddsmakers seen the Badgers play?

We’re absolutely terrible. We might be a bottom five team in the P5. That’s how bad we are as a program. We’re a joke.

HOOKSTEAD: Wisconsin’s Football Team Has Become An Embarrassing Joke https://t.co/k4Y2eTGRXG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 3, 2021

The fact we’re favored by more than a touchdown against Illinois is just laughable. It might honestly be more laughable than when we were favored by a point or two over Michigan.

We’re so bad that it’s beyond words, and we don’t even know what Graham Mertz’s availability will be after getting hurt against the Wolverines.

Pray for Graham Mertz pic.twitter.com/WkKef5YQ2r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 2, 2021

I have no idea what will happen when Bret Bielema faces Wisconsin this weekend, but there’s a very real chance it doesn’t go the way we want. That much I can guarantee you.

To say I’m nervous would be an understatement.

RAPID REACTION: Wisconsin is terrible. I never want to see Graham Mertz play another game for the Badgers. pic.twitter.com/zqJdJimjxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 25, 2021

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on BTN.