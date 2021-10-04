Editorial

Wisconsin Being A -8 Favorite Against Illinois Is Laughable

MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Graham Mertz #5 of the Wisconsin Badgers completes a pass in the second quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium on October 02, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Wisconsin is a big favorite against Illinois, and I’m not sure that makes any sense.

In Circa’s opening lines for week six college football games, Wisconsin is a -8 favorite against the Fighting Illini this Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How can the Badgers be favored against any P5 team right now? Sure, Illinois isn’t any good and is 2-4, but have the oddsmakers seen the Badgers play?

We’re absolutely terrible. We might be a bottom five team in the P5. That’s how bad we are as a program. We’re a joke.

The fact we’re favored by more than a touchdown against Illinois is just laughable. It might honestly be more laughable than when we were favored by a point or two over Michigan.

We’re so bad that it’s beyond words, and we don’t even know what Graham Mertz’s availability will be after getting hurt against the Wolverines.

I have no idea what will happen when Bret Bielema faces Wisconsin this weekend, but there’s a very real chance it doesn’t go the way we want. That much I can guarantee you.

To say I’m nervous would be an understatement.

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on BTN.