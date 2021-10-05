ANALYSIS: Liberals Are Trying To Save Themselves From The Far Left Ahead Of 2022

Moderates within the Democratic party are seemingly recognizing that their compatriots to the left are going to trigger headaches in the 2022 midterms.

After the 2020 election, despite President Joe Biden’s victory at the top of the ticket, center-left Democrats fumed with members of The Squad and their allies for allegedly causing damage down the ballot. They made accusations that slogans like “Defund the Police” and advocacy for left-wing economic policies scared off independent voters, who were willing to vote for Biden but not to give him a large majority in Congress.