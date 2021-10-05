‘Full Metal Jacket’ Actor Adam Baldwin Goes After Jennifer Aniston For Saying, ‘No Uterus, No Opinion’ On Abortion

“Full Metal Jacket” star Adam Baldwin went after actress Jennifer Aniston Tuesday after she spoke about abortion rights and said “no uterus, no opinion.”

“Extrapolating this logic: ‘No combat experience, No opinion on war,'” the 59-year-old actor tweeted to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Moron Achievement Unlocked’: Rose McGowan Blasts Hollywood Stars Upset Over Texas Abortion Ban)

The “Firefly” star’s post also included a tweet of a Daily Wire piece under a headline that read, “Jennifer Aniston On Abortion Laws: ‘I Repeat … No Uterus, No Opinion.'” (RELATED: Here’s How Adam Baldwin Is Surviving Coronavirus And Hollywood)

Extrapolating this logic: “No combat experience, No opinion on war.”https://t.co/2JMZFuCX7P — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 5, 2021

The 52-year-old actress posted about the passage of a Texas abortion ban with a post on Instagram that read, “I repeat … no uterus, no opinion,” as she referenced a gif of her character on “Friends” telling her co-star Ross, played by David Schwimmer, “no uterus, no opinion,” the piece noted.

The U.S. Supreme Court denied a recent request to block Texas’ new law banning abortion at six weeks of pregnancy.

Pop star Billie Eilish also voiced her discontent with the new Texas law, telling concert goers at Austin City Limits she almost didn’t perform in protest, Yahoo.com noted.

“I’m sick and tired of old men,” Eilish shared. “Shut the fuck up about our bodies.”

Billie Eilish talks to the crowd in Austin about Texas’s new abortion ban. At the ACL festival. pic.twitter.com/ZpT4stFpvC — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) October 4, 2021

“When they made that shit a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show, because I wanted to punish this fucking place for allowing that to happen here,” she added. “But then, I remembered that it’s you guys that are the fucking victims, and you deserve everything in the world.”