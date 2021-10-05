Alabama Is A -17.5 Favorite Against Texas A&M

The Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to annihilate Texas A&M this weekend.

As of Tuesday morning, Nick Saban and his squad are a -17.5 favorite on FanDuel over the Aggies for their weekend game in College Station.

I love when I see spreads like this one. It’s honestly hysterical. There were people who honestly thought the Aggies were a playoff contender.

Granted, they lost their starting quarterback to an injury, but contenders usually have a bullpen of solid options.

The Aggies are currently 3-2 and will 100% be 3-3 when the sun comes up Sunday after they take their beating from the Crimson Tide.

Texas A&M is a solid program and oddsmakers still expect them to get blown out. It’s a testament to Alabama’s outrageous amount of talent.

Their backups would be starters on most other P5 teams in America, and their ability to bottle up anyone was on full display this past Saturday when they thrashed Ole Miss.

You can catch the game at 8:00 EST on CBS. It’s shaping up to be an absolute bloodbath, and I’m here for it.