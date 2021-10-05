Alligator Snatches A Fish Away From A Little Kid In Wild Viral Video

A little kid lost his fish to an alligator in a video making the rounds on Facebook.

In a video shared by Sean McMahon, a little kid was fishing near the edge of the water when a gator came out of nowhere and snatched the fish right off his line. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“**Alligator Alert** Dawson caught a bass tonight and out of nowhere an alligator came up, Ate the bass and ripped his pole into the water,” McMahon wrote.

Another day goes by and another example of why we need to take the fight to the animals trying to take over the country.

We’ve seen a video of a massive gator destroying a smaller one and we’ve now seen a gator eat a fish right off a kid’s line.

At some point, we just have to say enough is enough.

Having said that, this little kid handled this situation like an absolute pro considering his age. Did he seem a little scared? Sure, but he didn’t panic nearly as much as a lot of people probably would have.

He just dropped his fishing pole and backed up.

Props to this young man for keeping his cool under pressure. While I hate animals getting near us, I respect anyone who remains calm when things get dicey.